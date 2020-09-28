Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said the Beechcraft BE 36 Bonanza crashed 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Rusty Allen Airport in Lago Vista.
She said the plane was on approach to the Lago Vista airport from from Brownsville, located 370 miles (595 kilometers) to the south. No further details were immediately available.
The FAA will investigate.
