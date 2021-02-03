Search and rescue crews found the wreckage about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near a mountain named Lucky Peak. The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately so that their relatives could be notified.
“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of the Idaho National Guard, in a statement on the Guard’s Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”
The cause of the crash is unknown and is under investigation.
