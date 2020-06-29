Hospital spokeswoman Katie Bausler said three people were taken to the hospital. Two were discharged, but one was flown to a Seattle hospital.
Bausler said the person sent to Seattle and one person discharged were from out-of-state, and the third person was from Alaska.
“We do not know the fate of the whale at this point,” said Julie Speegle, a spokeswoman for NOAA Fisheries Alaska region.
A message left with NOAA Fisheries law enforcement to see if an investigation was underway was not immediately returned Monday.
Capital City Fire and Rescue in Juneau also didn’t immediately return a message seeking more information on the incident.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.