3 injured when jetliner crash lands, catches fire in Miami

MIAMI — The crash landing of a jetliner that caught fire on the runway at Miami International Airport with 126 people on board had passengers screaming and panicking, witnesses said.
The fire started Tuesday after the MD-82 jetliner’s landing gear collapsed on arrival from the Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said.
Three passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the others were bussed to the terminal, Chin said.
Passenger Paola Garcia said she thought she was going to die.
“I started running and I jumped, and I thought it was going to explode,” she told WSVN.
The plane came to a stop on the grass beside a runway, where it was doused with chemicals to put out the fire. At least three firefighting vehicles responded. Emergency crews reached the plane in a minute and a half, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
“What happened here is a miracle,” the mayor told reporters.
Airport officials said in a tweet that the collapse of the front landing gear in the nose of the aircraft appeared to cause the fire.
RED Air is a low-fare airline that launched last November and only flies between Santo Domingo and Miami. The airline has four McDonnell Douglass MD-81 and MD-82 aircraft and more than 50 employees, the Herald reported.
The National Transportation Safety Board posted that a team would arrive at the airport by Wednesday to investigate.