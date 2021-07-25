At 2:32 a.m., officers responded to 911 calls about shootings in Pioneer Square. Arriving officers found multiple shooting scenes and located two men with gunshot wounds: One died at the scene, and the second was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to the police blotter. Three people were also driven to hospitals in private vehicles before police or medics arrived. One of the people taken to Harborview later died, the post said.
Seattle police also learned of a shooting in the Chinatown-International District after a woman showed up at a Bellevue hospital just before 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen that was not believed to be life-threatening, according to the post.
At 4:40 a.m., Seattle police responded to reports of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. A man was driven to Harborview and told police he had been shot in the park after playing in a basketball game, according to the blotter.
No arrests had been announced in any of the shootings.
— Seattle Times
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Bishop denies claims of past sexual abuse
The head of the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire “categorically denies” recent allegations that he committed sexual abuse while serving as a priest in New York in the 1980s, according to a statement issued by his lawyer on Saturday.
A lawsuit filed July 14 in a New York state court accuses Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester of abusing a boy on numerous occasions in 1983 and 1984. The abuse resulted in “physical, psychological and emotional injuries,” the suit says.
In a statement on behalf of Libasci, attorney Michael Connolly said the allegation is not true.
— Associated Press