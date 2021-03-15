Voss was arrested at the scene. He faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter, five counts of causing great bodily harm and a felony DUI, Nisleit said, adding that Voss did a field sobriety test.

Voss got out of his car and tried to help people before identifying himself to police, Nisleit said. It wasn’t immediately known if Voss had a lawyer to speak for him.

Five of the six injured were taken to hospitals, with two in critical condition.

The deadly crash highlights the inherent risks to the homeless in California, where their tents and tarps not only line downtown sidewalks but are near ramps where cars accelerate as they enter freeways.

More than 150,000 people are homeless statewide. The number has increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

— Associated Press

WEATHER

4th-biggest snowfall in Denver's history

Denver’s airport reopened Monday after a powerful late-winter snowstorm dumped more than three feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states and interfering with coronavirus vaccinations.

The 27 inches that had fallen by the end of Sunday at Denver International Airport, on the plains east of downtown, made it the fourth-biggest snowfall in the city’s history, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm system, fueled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, had moved out of the region and into northeastern Nebraska, the Weather Service said.

Denver’s airport runways were closed just before noon Sunday because of blowing snow and poor visibility, and some stranded passengers spent the night at the airport. With the sun shining Monday, over 200 plows worked to clear the snow and ice and reopen four of the airport’s six runways, a spokeswoman said.

In Wyoming, the Weather Service warned that driving would remain dangerous for the next several days because of slick and snow-covered roads.

Some trucks and other travelers were stranded in eastern Wyoming, where several major roads remained closed Monday, including routes in and out of the cities of Cheyenne and Casper.

The U.S. Postal Service said many post offices would be closed in Colorado on Monday and mail delivery in many locations would be curtailed or suspended.

— Associated Press

Nebraska governor declares pro-meat day: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) on Monday responded to a Colorado proclamation that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week by signing a pro-meat declaration. Ricketts surrounded himself with top officials from Nebraska's meat and restaurant industries as he declared Saturday "Meat on the Menu Day," to coincide with Colorado's "MeatOut Day," a nonbinding proclamation signed by Gov. Jared Polis (D) last month and backed by an animal rights group.