The department says three men were dead and the nine others were injured. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Some witnesses say there might have been a Halloween party going on at the house.

Forty-seven-year-old Oswaldo Morales told the Times he heard as many as 17 shots. Some residents say they heard up to 20 shots.

Morales says minutes later police and fire vehicles could be heard in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD