3 killed, including child, in Montana reservation shooting

Two injured women were flown to a hospital for treatment and at least one of them had been shot, she said.

The shooting happened at abut 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier Park, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said.

BILLINGS, Mont. — Two men and and an 18-month old child were fatally shot over the weekend on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday.

There was no further threat to public safety and no search was underway for any suspects, Barker said. She declined to release more information, citing the investigation into the killings.