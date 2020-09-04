Zykier Young was sleeping in his family’s apartment when he was struck in the head by a bullet that traveled through two walls before it hit him, authorities said. The year-old boy was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there several hours later.
No other injuries were reported in the shootout.
Besides the homicide charge, Crawford was also charged with attempted homicide and a weapons offense. He and Hill were in custody Friday, authorities said, and an arrest warrant has been issued for Thompson.
Hill was already being held at the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated outstanding warrants. It wasn’t known if he or Crawford have retained an attorney.
