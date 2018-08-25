BRIDGETON, N.J. — Three men have been arrested and charged in the death of a 9-year-old New Jersey girl hit by a stray bullet as she slept in her bed last month.

Bridgeton police Friday announced the arrests of 25-year-old Michael Elliott and 20-year-old Leroy Frazier III, both of Bridgeton, and 18-year-old Charles Gamble, of Salem.

All are charged with murder, conspiracy, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the July 17 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo.

Police said shots were fired about a block away and a stray bullet went through the home’s rear wall. Investigators said the gunfire likely came from a group of men standing nearby and apparently aimed at another nearby group.

Listed phone numbers for the defendants couldn’t be found Saturday and it’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.