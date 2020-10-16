“There were multiple shots fired, there was possibly more than one shooter,” Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina told news reporters early Friday.
Mina said some witnesses have spoken to investigators and given some details about the confrontation that led to the shooting.
“The only thing that we have learned so far is that there was an argument, confrontation over someone’s motorcycle, maybe a disagreement about something,” Mina said.
Mina said the man who is recovering at the hospital has not been cooperating with authorities.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.