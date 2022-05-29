3 more bodies found after deadly Georgia boat crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Searchers have found the bodies of three missing boaters after two boats collided on a Georgia river, bringing the crash’s death toll to five people.
One of the boats had six people aboard and the other carried three people, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement. At least four people were taken to hospitals, authorities said. The names of those involved were not immediately made public.
The incident is the second involving a boat and serious injuries on the Wilmington River this month. A local businessman was killed May 5 when a boat he was aboard struck an unlit channel marker near the Savannah Yacht Club and he was struck on the head by an unknown object, authorities said.
Saturday was the start of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest of the year for recreational boaters.