Two of the three deaths were of people from New Castle County and one from Sussex County. The deaths have occurred as the state is experiencing its highest average of daily new cases and a level of hospitalizations not seen since early June.
Delaware’s death toll is now at 742. And there are currently 153 people hospitalized. That total remained unchanged compared to the day prior which is the highest mark since June 2.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.