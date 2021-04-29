They also allegedly used ATMs and bank tellers to withdraw money before the banks and merchant processors could recognize the money in their accounts was the result of fraudulent transactions.
The scheme caused losses of approximately $3.5 million to entities in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Michigan, according to prosecutors.
Erm Ayaz, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, pleaded guilty by videoconference Thursday. Thirty-two-year-old Syed Abbas of Westerville, Ohio, and 35-year-old Habib Majid of North Brunswick, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in the last week.
Four others connected to the scheme had previously pleaded guilty.