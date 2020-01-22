Co-defendant Austin Dennis, 24, requested a jury trial on his first-degree sodomy charge. That date was set for May 27.

The soldiers were charged in June 2017 after a victim accused them of supplying her with alcohol and sexually assaulting her, according to Kentucky State Police. The soldiers were in Calloway County waiting for a training deployment, news outlets have reported. Tubolino’s attorney previously told news outlets the group was off-duty and drinking in a hotel room.

AD

AD

Hart was originally charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse, but pleaded down to two counts of sexual misconduct. Ruth was initially charged with first-degree sodomy and also pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct. Tubolino was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor, as well as driving under the influence. The rape and sodomy charges were amended to sexual misconduct, while the unlawful transaction charge and the DUI remained.