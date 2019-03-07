AUGUSTA, Ga. — Three Navy service members stationed at the Army’s Fort Gordon in Georgia are in custody, facing rape and sodomy charges.

The Augusta Chronicle reports the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Teddy Diake, Jonathan Augustus and Michael Billington were charged Tuesday in a March 3 incident. All three are 24 years old.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, investigated the alleged assault. According to the sheriff’s office, an 18-year-old woman says the men assaulted her in a bedroom during a house party. She was treated for multiple undisclosed injures.

The sheriff’s office says guests at the party identified the men.

The suspects made their initial appearances Thursday in Magistrate Court. No bond was set.

They are being held in jail. It’s not clear whether they have attorneys.

