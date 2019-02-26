WESTBURY, N.Y. — Authorities say three people were killed when a Manhattan-bound commuter train struck a vehicle on Long Island.

Nassau County police say it happened near the School Street crossing in Westbury just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It wasn’t clear if the victims were in the vehicle or the train. Police say several train passengers suffered minor injuries.

The Long Island Rail Road says it involved the 6:36 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma due at Penn Station at 7:56 p.m.

Service has been suspended in both directions on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches.

Video shows the upright train slightly off the tracks, its front damaged.

Numerous police and emergency personnel were at the scene.

