The force of the collision in Lidgerwood caused the bus to rotate counter-clockwise and roll onto its side, according to the patrol.

The injured students were transported to hospitals and one of the three was airlifted to a Fargo hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Two men, an engineer and a conductor, were on the train, the patrol said.

Lidgerwood is a town of about 650 people about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) south of Fargo.

