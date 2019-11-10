The Coast Guard said it received a distress call from the 54-foot (5-sq. meter) vessel named Miss Hailee around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
When a helicopter crew arrived, they located two men and a woman in the water and hoisted them aboard the aircraft.
Crews were told a fourth man believed to be wearing a life jacket was missing. They covered approximately 368 square miles (953 square kilometers) over 16 hours before suspending the search.
