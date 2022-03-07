Wanya Toquest Atkinson, 23, his brother Davian Lewanika Atkinson, 24, and Andre Anderson Sullivan, 20, pleaded guilty last year to being accessories after the fact to capital murder.

Judge Christopher Schmidt also ordered five years of post-release supervision for each and fined each $2,000, but suspended half of Wanya Atkinson’s fine.

Story continues below advertisement

The Atkinsons’ brother Darian, who was 19 at the time of the killings, is charged with capital murder but is awaiting a second set of mental examinations.

Advertisement

His attorneys contend he is not competent to stand trial. His mother told The Associated Press after the killing that he had recently developed mental problems.

In a statement read by Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, Pam McKeithen said the men could earn her forgiveness for her husband’s death by passing high school equivalency tests, learning a trade in prison and staying away from crime.

“I was very, very angry at everyone in the beginning. I am still angry but now for different reasons,” she wrote, according to the Sun Herald. “I am angry that you all had no idea what you were getting yourself into that night.”

Story continues below advertisement

And, she wrote, “I appreciate all of you making the right choice now — accepting responsibility for your part.”

Schmidt suspended 10 years of Wanya Atkinson’s sentence and 5 years of Davian Atkinson’s.

Advertisement

Sullivan also was sentenced to 15 years for armed robbery in a separate case. He and others were accused of taking nude pictures of women, posting the photos on dating sites and then robbing customers who paid to have sex with them.

The judge suspended 10 years of that sentence, WLOX-TV reported.