3 sheriff's deputies shot, suspect killed in central Kansas

Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said the deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on U.S. 77 north of Winfield. When they made contact with a vehicle, three deputies were shot, Falletti said.

WINFIELD, Kan. — Three sheriff’s deputies were wounded by gunfire and a suspect was killed during a shootout in central Kansas on Thursday, law enforcement authorities said.

The three deputies were taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The sheriff’s office said late Friday afternoon that two of the deputies were in good condition and could be released soon. The third deputy had more serious injuries but was also expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.