O’Shea said it wasn’t immediately known if anyone in the group returned fire. The shooters fled the scene in the vehicles they arrived in.
“We don’t expect this type of activity in this neighborhood,” O’Shea said. “This area is well policed, and this is something that was specifically targeted for these individuals.”
Oak Street is known for its clothing boutiques and other high-end retail, including several jewelry stores.
