The violence continued Saturday when a 16-year-old boy was shot just after 5 p.m. in the northwest section of the city. A second 16-year-old boy was shot hours later about a half-mile away. Both boys were listed in stable condition.

The incidents brought the total number of shootings in the city to five for the past week, including the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

___

