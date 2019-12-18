“The people had seven years to consider the ERA, and they rejected it. To sneak it into the Constitution through this illegal process would undermine the very basis for our constitutional order,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

Marshall said Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota are committed to equality but contended the “ERA would not promote true equality, but rather a far-left agenda.” He argued the amendment could be used to strike down abortion restrictions or require boys and girls to compete against each other in sports.

The amendment, submitted to the states in the early 1970s, would ban any discrimination based on sex. It fell short of the required 38 states needed to make it the 28th amendment to the Constitution. There is a renewed push in several capitols to become the 38th state to ratify the amendment and try to add it to the Constitution.

The lawsuit is filed in federal court in Alabama.

