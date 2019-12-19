LIDGERWOOD, N.D. — Three students were hurt Thursday afternoon when their bus collided with a train in North Dakota.

The Lidgerwood Public School says the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Three students were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

