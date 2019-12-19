By Associated Press December 19, 2019 at 6:18 PM ESTLIDGERWOOD, N.D. — Three students were hurt Thursday afternoon when their bus collided with a train in North Dakota.The Lidgerwood Public School says the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Three students were taken by ambulance to a hospital.No other information was immediately available.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy