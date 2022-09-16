3 teens arrested for replica pistol at high school in Oregon

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Three teenagers were arrested Friday in Clackamas County, Oregon, after a school resource officer was alerted to a social media video post showing them holding what appeared to be a gun in a school restroom, authorities said.
The school was placed on lockdown while authorities identified and arrested a third student who was involved, according to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies recovered a realistic-looking replica pistol, the statement said.
The lockdown was lifted and no students or staff were injured. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.