The three were jailed after Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen launched a probe of allegations of voting irregularities, according to prosecutors. Keen is not commenting on the cases, given the ongoing criminal investigation.
It remains unknown who the voters backed in 2020. Ketcik, 63, and Halstead, 71, are both registered Republicans. While Rider, 61, is not affiliated with a political party, there are pro-Trump posts on his Facebook page.
More than a year after the 2020 election, Trump repeatedly makes false claims that his loss to Joe Biden was the result of widespread voter fraud, allegations that have been debunked by numerous courts and state reviews.
Prosecutors say Rider cast ballots in Florida and another state, while Halstead voted in person in Florida and cast an absentee ballot in New York; and Ketcik voted by mail in Florida and cast an absentee ballot in Michigan.
— Eugene Scott
NEW YORK
Board tells Cuomo
to return book money
Former governor Andrew M. Cuomo (D) was ordered by New York’s ethics commission Tuesday to give up millions of dollars a publisher paid him to write a book about his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
An attorney for Cuomo called the action unconstitutional and promised a fight.
Cuomo was directed to turn over proceeds earned from “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic” within 30 days under a resolution approved 12 to 1 by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, according to multiple media reports.
The order came a month after the commission voted to rescind the ethics approval it had given Cuomo as he entered into the $5.1 million book deal.
“American Crisis” was published in October 2020, months before Cuomo resigned amid findings he sexually harassed 11 women. It was published by Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House.
The staff of the commission granted approval of the deal in July 2020, when his counsel told the commission that Cuomo agreed to not use any state personnel or resources to produce his book. But complaints later surfaced that state property, resources and personnel were used to prepare, write, edit and publish the book. Cuomo has said state employees who helped with the book were volunteering.
— Associated Press