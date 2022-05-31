3 women killed in separate crashes in North Carolina city

Placeholder while article actions load

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police in a North Carolina city say three women died in two separate highway accidents. Greensboro police said officers responded to a scene on U.S. Highway 29 early Monday in which a Kia SUV was disabled in the left lane. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight According to the news release, Ciealita Thornton, 42, and Lakeisha Woody, 36, both of Danville, Virginia, were outside of the SUV when a man driving a GMC Sierra 2500 hit the SUV and the woman, both of whom died of their injuries.

Police didn’t report on the condition of the other driver or if he will be charged.

About five hours later, officers responded to a second crash along U.S. 29. Police said Fantasia Nicole Golden, 28, of Greensboro, was driving a Mazda when her car failed to negotiate a turn to access northbound lanes and hit a Ford Escape which was heading north.

Golden was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. Police didn’t comment on the condition of the driver of the Ford.

