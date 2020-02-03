A camera recorded the children leaving their home near St. Albans shortly before 3:30 a.m. The parents realized they were missing about an hour later and called 911. Bloodhounds from the Kanawha County sheriff and the state Division of Forestry joined a state police helicopter crew in the search, an earlier sheriff’s statement said.

The sheriff’s statement identified the children as Lucas Holmes, 11; Delaney Holmes, 9, and Kaylena Holmes, 8. The two girls were wearing purple jackets and pajamas in the chilly weather. Lucas Holmes was wearing a blue jacket and pajamas. Temperatures in St. Albans were in the high 40s early Monday.

Sheriff’s spokesman Brian Humphreys said in a telephone interview that a preliminary investigation found the children mentioned to each other that they wanted to visit New York. He said the children had no connections to New York.