At least one person was flown to a hospital in Idaho Falls for treatment, Carr said.
The crash scene involved an area about half a mile (1 kilometer) long. All of the balloons belonged to the Wyoming Balloon Company, he said.
The phone for the company after the accident rang through to a voice mailbox that was full.
The weather in Jackson Hole, near Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, was partly cloudy with winds of 9 mph (14 kph) shortly after the accident.
