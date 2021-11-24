Chicago police said the boy may have pushed out a screen in the window Tuesday night before he fell from the 17th-floor of a Near North Side apartment.
He was found in bushes below and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating the boy’s death and had not previously had contact with the boy’s family, a spokesman told the Chicago Tribune.
— Associated Press
INDIANA
Teacher's suit against archdiocese is revived
A lawsuit filed by a teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school in Indianapolis for being in a same-sex marriage can proceed, a state appeals court ruled.
A panel of the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled unanimously Tuesday that a Marion County court erred in dismissing Joshua Payne-Elliott’s lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. The ruling reverses that decision and sends the case back to the lower court, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Payne-Elliott had worked for 13 years as a world language and social studies teacher at Cathedral High School. He was fired in June 2019 after the archdiocese mandated that all Catholic schools under its purview enforce a morality clause barring employees from entering into same-sex marriages.
Payne-Elliott married Layton Payne-Elliott, a teacher at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, in 2017.
The couple has been at the center of a fight between their schools and the archdiocese, which directed the schools to fire both men. Brebeuf did not comply with the directive, to which the archdiocese responded by attempting to strip Brebeuf of its status as a Catholic institution.
Payne-Elliott filed a lawsuit in July 2019, alleging that the archdiocese illegally interfered with his contractual and employment relationship with Cathedral High School by causing the school to terminate him.
The archdiocese asked the lower court in August 2019 to dismiss his lawsuit, citing the First Amendment as a defense.
— Associated Press
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after long trek to California: An Oregon-born gray wolf that thrilled biologists as it journeyed far south into California was found dead after apparently being struck by a vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.
No foul play was suspected in the death of the male wolf known as OR93, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release. Gray wolves are listed as endangered in California, where they were wiped out by the 1920s.
“Before his demise, he was documented traveling the farthest south in California since wolves returned to the state, which is historically wolf habitat. The last documented wolf that far south was captured in San Bernardino County in 1922,” the department said.
A truck driver reported spotting the dead wolf on Nov. 10 near Lebec, a town about 75 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
— From news services