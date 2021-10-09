“He’s drinking lots of water, but he’s good,” Sowell said. “He’s alive, laughing, cutting up, crying. His mom is crying. He’s in good shape.”
The child disappeared Wednesday afternoon from his yard near Plantersville, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Houston. He was found not far from where authorities had been searching, Sowell said.
“Hardly no clues to go on, we were running on prayers, four-wheel drive and overdrive to be honest with you because we had nothing else,” Sowell said. “We had nothing else.”