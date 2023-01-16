$300K Brink's heist: Men distract worker, thief swipes cash

NEW YORK — A man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink’s truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank last week, police say.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 during a bank money drop at a Chase Bank branch in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. On Saturday, police released photos of the men and asked for the public’s help finding them.
In images taken from a surveillance camera outside the bank, a man can be seen crossing the street with what appears to be a bag of cash in his hands.
All three men remained at large as of Monday. A Brink’s spokesperson said the company is working with law enforcement.