HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — A Long Island firefighter is taking his colleagues to court for what he says was incessant teasing about his weight.

The New York Post reported Saturday that John Munro filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court against fellow firefighters in the Suffolk County hamlet of Hauppauge (HAW’-pawg).

The nearly 350-pound Munro says he was called names like “cow” and harangued for taking up two seats in the fire truck.