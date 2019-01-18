ARIZONA

Migrants enter via holes under barrier

A group of 376 Central Americans was arrested in southwest Arizona, the vast majority of them families who used short, shallow holes dug under a barrier to cross the border, authorities said Friday.

The group dug under a steel barrier in seven spots about 10 miles east of a border crossing in San Luis and made no effort to elude immigration agents. Among them were 176 children.

The unusually large group was almost entirely from Guatemala. They were taken to Yuma after entering the country Monday.

The area became a major corridor for illegal crossings in the mid-2000s, prompting the Bush administration to weld steel plates to a barrier made of steel bollards that had been designed to stop people in vehicles, not on foot, Border Patrol spokesman Jose Garibay said. In those spots, there is no concrete footing to prevent digging.

The group used multiple holes in an apparent effort to get everyone across the border quickly, Garibay said.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

White officer charged in black man's slaying

A grand jury in Tennessee indicted a white police officer on a charge of first-degree murder for killing an armed black man who ran when he saw police, according to a Friday news release from the Nashville district attorney’s office.

An arrest affidavit said Nashville officer Andrew Delke, 25, pulled into an apartment parking lot after seeing a car he mistook for one he had been following. Daniel Hambrick, also 25, was in the area at the time and began to run. Part of the chase and the shooting were caught on video.

The July 26 incident sparked an outcry that led to a November referendum approving the creation of a citizen oversight board for Nashville’s police force.

Delke’s attorney David Raybin said in an email on Friday that he will enter a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Delke shot Hambrick in the back, torso and the back of his head. District Attorney General Glenn Funk has argued that Delke had alternatives, adding the officer could have stopped, sought cover and called for help.

— Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA

Fatal gas leaks force hundreds to evacuate

More than 400 people have been ordered to leave an 80-year-old public housing complex in South Carolina because of natural gas leaks after two residents were found dead inside separate apartments.

Columbia firefighters began checking all 244 units of the Allen Benedict Court apartments for gas leaks after the bodies were found, and they discovered unusually high gas levels in at least 65 units, coming out of water heaters, stoves and other appliances, Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said.

The city is working to find hotel rooms or other places to stay for the complex’s more than 400 residents.

Calvin Witherspoon Jr., 62, and Derrick Roper, 31, were found dead in their apartments Tuesday morning, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.

One body was found during a welfare check after one of the victims didn’t show up for work, and rescuers found the other body as they checked the apartments in the rest of the building, police said.

— Associated Press

A second ice disk is found in Maine: The massive ice disk that formed on a Maine river has a baby brother. Officials at Baxter State Park in northern Maine shared a photo of an ice disk that's about 30 to 40 feet wide, located in wilderness more than 200 miles north of a much larger disk that formed in Westbrook. Ranger Dave Loomed said the perfect circle of ice stood out Wednesday when he cruised by Nesowadnehunk Stream on a snowmobile. The first ice disk, about 100 yards wide, attracted international attention after it was spotted in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook.

— Associated Press