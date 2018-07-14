UNION CITY, N.J. — A third child has died following a New Jersey house fire that earlier claimed the lives of two youngsters and injured several other occupants and firefighters.

Officials said earlier that Friday morning’s fire at a three-story home in Union City killed a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. The Hudson County prosecutor’s office said Friday night that a critically injured 7-year-old boy had died.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez says two other children and a woman are in critical condition. A man is listed in stable condition.

Eight firefighters were treated at hospitals, mostly for smoke inhalation or heat-related issues.

The Red Cross has reported helping 30 people from eight families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

