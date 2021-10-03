A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Another man, his wife and their 7-year-old daughter escaped unharmed. Authorities did not release the identifies of the victims.
Runyon and seven co-workers and their families were living at the home rented by a Pennsylvania company, J & B Electric, Inc.
It’s unclear what prompted the fight between 39-year-old Runyon and his supervisor Friday, but Sheriff Judd said he confessed.
He was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. It was not immediately clear if he had retained a lawyer to comment on the charges.
Runyon fled the home, turning up hours later at the home of a random Lake Wales couple, wearing bloody clothes and telling them he’d been raped, according to the sheriff.
Judd said the man discarded his bloody clothes at the home as they urged him to go to the hospital where he was later taken into custody.