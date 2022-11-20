4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday.
Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet (2.4 meters) amid 30 mph (48 kph) winds, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
The Coast Guard did not immediately say from where the people on the boat were migrating.