PARKVILLE, Mo. — Two men and two women have been fatally shot in a suburban Kansas City home, authorities say.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies were found late Sunday night in an upscale neighborhood just outside Parkville. Police won’t say whether the shooter is among the dead, although investigators aren’t looking for a suspect and no one is in custody, The Kansas City Star reports.

A dispatcher can be heard on captured police scanner communications saying that a woman was reporting that her father had a gun, had fired at her and shot another relative. Investigators haven’t said how the victims are related or released their names. The dispatcher said the woman indicated that the victims would be in the dining room.

The woman was able to get out of the house before a SWAT team made its way inside and found the victims. Capt. Jeffery Shanks, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, says she the female caller is being questioned but isn’t considered a suspect.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.