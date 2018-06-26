WILMINGTON, Del. — Fire officials say four people have been hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a blaze broke out in a Wilmington home.

The News Journal and WDEL report firefighters responded to the home just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. The fire, which broke out on the second floor, was under control around 5:25 a.m.

Battalion Chief John Looney tells the newspaper a 70-year-old man, a 9-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old were transported to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The Wilmington Fire Marshal is investigating, and the American Red Cross is provided shelter for the displaced residents.

No adjacent structures were damaged.

