A patient and two paramedics who were inside the ambulance were flown by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition following the crash on Interstate 44, also known as the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, according to Stewart.
A worker in the toll booth was taken by another ambulance to a hospital, Stewart said. That person’s condition was not disclosed.
County EMS director William Stevens did not immediately return a phone call for comment.
The cause of the crash has not been determined, Stewart said.
