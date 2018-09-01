MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol says four people have died after a car overturned on a Southern California freeway.

KCAL-TV says three cars were racing on the westbound State Route 60 in Moreno Valley at around 7:30 p.m. Friday when one vehicle went out of control, hit a guardrail and struck a concrete median before overturning.

Authorities say two people were flung from the car and two others died inside. A fifth person is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Moreno Valley is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.