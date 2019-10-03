Four Louisiana men have pleaded guilty to charges connected to allegations that they bribed Mississippi’s former corrections commissioner and tried to bribe a Mississippi sheriff.

Michael LeBlanc Sr. of Baton Rouge, Michael LeBlanc Jr. of Prairieville, Tawasky Ventroy of Opelousas and Jacque Jones of LaPlace each entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of conspiracy.

All four men say they paid former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps a $2,000 bribe for help in getting contracts to sell inmates phone service and commissary goods. They also admit to giving Kemper County’s sheriff $2,000 in casino chips in an unsuccessful attempt to bribe him.

Epps was convicted of taking more than $1.4 million in bribes.

U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate set Feb. 10 sentencing hearings for the men.

