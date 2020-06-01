Killed were the pilot, Joshua Daniel Sweers, 35, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, and three passengers: Daniel A. Shedd, 37, of St. Charles, Missouri; Daniel Schlosser, 39, of Mount Morris, Michigan; and John S. Camilleri, 39, of Buffalo, New York, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said.
The plane went down near a farmhouse, but no one on the ground was hurt, Kahl said.
The FAA said it had no information about the flight’s departure point, but Targhetta told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it had left Creve Coeur Airport outside St, Louis and was headed to Michigan.
The National Transportation Safety Board also is investigating, the FAA said.
