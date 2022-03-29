The shooting happened along the edge of the East High School campus, near downtown Des Moines.
Investigators made the latest arrests after reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing suspects and their acquaintances, police said. The investigation showed six guns were used and police recovered 42 shell casings from the shooting scene and the suspects’ vehicles.
The additional people arrested were Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18; Braulio Hernandez-Salas and Daniel Hernandez, both 17; and Kevin Isidro Martinez, 16.
All live in Des Moines.