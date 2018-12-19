PHILADELPHIA — Four people have now been arrested in the murders of two men, a woman and a teenage girl found shot in a Philadelphia basement last month.

Police announced murder, robbery, conspiracy and other charges Wednesday against 30-year-old Robert Long, 36-year-old Nasir Moss-Robertson and 34-year-old Keith Garner. Thirty-two-year-old Jahlil Porter was arrested earlier in the Nov. 19 slayings.

Authorities have said they believe two stepbrothers, 31-year-old William Taylor and 28-year-old Akeem Mattox, found a stash of drugs while renovating homes. Police say when they tried to sell the stash, the men were killed along with the two sisters, 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall.

Long’s attorney declined comment. A message seeking comment about Porter was left with the Defender Association, which is representing him. Phone listings for the other defendants were not found.

