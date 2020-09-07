No survivors were found in the plane’s wreckage, and the aircraft was completely destroyed, he said.
Brown identified those killed as Kevin Herron, his wife Holley Herron, their son Gavin Herron and Kevin’s father Paul Herron. They were from Checotah, Oklahoma, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) west of the crash site.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday that it is investigating the crash.
