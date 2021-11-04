Jones, whose case has drawn widespread attention since being featured in 2018 on the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense,” is scheduled to die on Nov. 18. He is awaiting Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision on a parole board recommendation that his life be spared.
The inmates sued for the injunction, saying that John Marion Grant's Oct. 28 execution demonstrated that Oklahoma officials still have not resolved concerns over the state’s execution method. Grant convulsed and vomited as his lethal injection ended Oklahoma’s six-year moratorium on executions because of such concerns.