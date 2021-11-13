The Coast Guard district that serves the Great Lakes region tweeted that aircrew members conducted a medical evacuation of a man and an 11-year-old girl. They were taken to a hospital in Petoskey.
The twin-engine Britten-Norman plan was flying from Charlevoix on Michigan’s lower peninsula, the Federal Aviaition Administration said in a statement.
The FAA said it would take part in an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board.
___
This story has been corrected to show Charlevoix is on Michigan’s lower peninsula.