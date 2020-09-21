Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis told the newspaper that the plane was attempting to make an emergency landing and was in radio contact with the Federal Aviation Administration at the time of the crash.
The plane had taken off from Horseshoe Bay Resort, west of Austin, and was headed to Natchitoches, Louisiana, according to flight records. The plane was registered to a corporation in Lafayette, Louisiana.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday it was investigating the crash.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Eagle.